Analysts Expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.52 and the lowest is ($0.99). Vir Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 189.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.

VIR stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.60. 848,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,380. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $248,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,300.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $750,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,853 in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 38.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $1,830,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $2,436,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $944,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

