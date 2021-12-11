Analysts Expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Xcel Energy posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

XEL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.51. 2,843,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,188. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.73. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

