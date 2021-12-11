Analysts Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to post $2.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the lowest is $2.42 billion. Zillow Group posted sales of $788.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $6.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,271,000 after acquiring an additional 45,928 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,458,000 after acquiring an additional 140,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,917,000 after acquiring an additional 144,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,073,000 after acquiring an additional 95,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,500,000 after acquiring an additional 71,281 shares during the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average of $95.03. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.