Anchor Protocol (ANC) Market Capitalization Achieves $644.48 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.53 or 0.00007259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $644.48 million and $9.48 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012502 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003821 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00059800 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,660,366 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

