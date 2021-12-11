ankrETH (aEth) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One ankrETH coin can now be bought for approximately $3,857.41 or 0.07949678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ankrETH has a market cap of $113.14 million and $8,553.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ankrETH has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ankrETH alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00040146 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00208775 BTC.

ankrETH Coin Profile

ankrETH (aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ankrETH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ankrETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ankrETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ankrETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.