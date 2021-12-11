AnRKey X Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last week, AnRKey X has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $15.70 million and $402,411.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.30 or 0.08167774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00080916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,213.77 or 0.99959363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002770 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,338,333 coins. The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

AnRKey X Coin Trading

