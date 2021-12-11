ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $332.70.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $398.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 75.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 54,928 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,597,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 75,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.