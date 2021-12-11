ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth $60,000. CX Institutional increased its position in ANSYS by 110.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter worth $74,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $398.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

