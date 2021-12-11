Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $540,000.00

Brokerages expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to announce $540,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $680,000.00. Anterix reported sales of $240,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $1.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $980,000.00 to $2.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.65 million, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $29.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anterix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $57.58 on Friday. Anterix has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $66.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average is $58.76. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Anterix news, Director Hamid Akhavan purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.04 per share, with a total value of $152,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $61,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,350 in the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Anterix by 49.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anterix by 18.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Anterix by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Anterix by 70.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Anterix by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

