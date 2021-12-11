Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stake Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Anterix worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 290.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth $204,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Anterix stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix Inc. has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $66.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.76.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 16,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $949,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $61,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,831 shares of company stock worth $3,566,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anterix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

