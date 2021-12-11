Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.38 Billion

Brokerages predict that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will post $36.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.47 billion. Anthem reported sales of $31.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $137.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.39 billion to $138.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $152.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $148.73 billion to $157.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.47.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $431.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $413.11 and a 200-day moving average of $392.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $439.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,903 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,379,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,580,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Anthem by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,275 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

