AppCoins (APPC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $291,912.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $16.96 million and approximately $291,912.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AppCoins has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00040189 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,337,064 coins and its circulating supply is 244,337,063 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.