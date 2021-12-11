Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.8% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $179.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $179.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

