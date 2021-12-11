Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts have commented on AGTC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Shares of AGTC opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.