APR Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.00 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 67.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 11th. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 90% lower against the US dollar. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $22,563.50 and approximately $20.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00098512 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000090 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,917,888 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com

Buying and Selling APR Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

