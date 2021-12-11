Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

APRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $74,730.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 32,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $163,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,428 shares of company stock valued at $591,941. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 525,106 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $91,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. 1,501,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,738. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $91.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.06.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Equities analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

