APY.Finance (APY) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a market cap of $17.90 million and approximately $348,129.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056391 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.29 or 0.08241842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00081302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,413.60 or 1.00072209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002793 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,794,401 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

