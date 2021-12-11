Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 75.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 118.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Aramark during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

