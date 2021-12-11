ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

AETUF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of AETUF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.96. 33,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,173. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.60. ARC Resources has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.