Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Stake Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) by 84.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,503 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Arcimoto worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Arcimoto by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arcimoto stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 6.31. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 727.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FUV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Arcimoto in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

