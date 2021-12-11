Arcosa, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Arcosa has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Get Arcosa alerts:

ACA opened at $55.05 on Friday. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arcosa stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Arcosa worth $14,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.