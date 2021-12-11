Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,634 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 158,600 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 273,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 129,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.84.

ARCC stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.