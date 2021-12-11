ArGoApp Price Hits $0.34 (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ArGoApp coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGoApp has a market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ArGoApp alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.90 or 0.08258035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00081133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00057604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,527.16 or 0.99862723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002779 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGoApp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGoApp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArGoApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGoApp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.