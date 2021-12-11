Arion Trading Down 1.4% This Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Arion has a total market capitalization of $29,362.44 and $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arion has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00057297 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.97 or 0.08212576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00081931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,470.41 or 0.99892016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00056654 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,131,812 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.