Ark 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.40 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, Ark has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for $1.28 or 0.00002609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $171.03 million and $2.40 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,705,113 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.