ARMOR Price Reaches $0.0737 on Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. In the last week, ARMOR has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $12.93 million and $314,783.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0737 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056391 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.29 or 0.08241842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00081302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,413.60 or 1.00072209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002793 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.