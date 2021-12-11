Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Buys 7,767 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.2% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 126,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 388,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 235,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 20.7% during the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $266.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

