Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Buys 880 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,677 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 59,142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,940,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,031 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,919 shares of company stock worth $1,263,617 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $269.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.40. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.05 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.