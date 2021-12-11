Arqma Reaches Market Cap of $477,721.61 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $477,721.61 and approximately $1,503.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,944.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.08 or 0.08325862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.32 or 0.00321433 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.96 or 0.00931581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00077633 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010322 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.40 or 0.00405350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.82 or 0.00279536 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,670,013 coins and its circulating supply is 11,625,469 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.