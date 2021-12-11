Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWCR) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWCR) shot up 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.74 and last traded at $36.74. 1,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.04.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.