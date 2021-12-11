Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) versus Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Arteris and Rambus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rambus 0 1 6 0 2.86

Arteris presently has a consensus price target of $29.80, indicating a potential upside of 18.07%. Rambus has a consensus price target of $27.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.85%. Given Arteris’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Arteris is more favorable than Rambus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Rambus shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rambus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arteris and Rambus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rambus $242.75 million 13.00 -$40.47 million N/A N/A

Arteris has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rambus.

Profitability

This table compares Arteris and Rambus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris N/A N/A N/A Rambus 0.05% 14.16% 10.23%

Summary

Rambus beats Arteris on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arteris

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc. engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A. Horowitz in March 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

