Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABG. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $249.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $172.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $135.60 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,181,000 after purchasing an additional 30,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,103,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,899,000 after acquiring an additional 44,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after acquiring an additional 36,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,225 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

