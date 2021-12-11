Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

ASND traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.00. 303,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.09. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% during the second quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

