Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 23,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.02. 351,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $74.42 and a 12 month high of $110.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day moving average of $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.