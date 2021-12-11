Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.71 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will announce $34.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.70 million and the highest is $38.20 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $23.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $125.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $128.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $152.18 million, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $160.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASPN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $1,922,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092 in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.65 and a beta of 1.59. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $65.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

