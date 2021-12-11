Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will report sales of $34.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $38.20 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $23.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $125.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $128.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $152.18 million, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $160.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%.

ASPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $1,922,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092 in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.33. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.65 and a beta of 1.59. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

