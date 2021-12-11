Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Holdings Raised by Two Creeks Capital Management LP

Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 375,864 shares during the period. Aspen Technology comprises approximately 6.1% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned about 1.40% of Aspen Technology worth $115,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.36. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

