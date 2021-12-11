Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NYSE FLO opened at $25.92 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

