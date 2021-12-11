Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 32,703 Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of Employers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Employers by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 99.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,883 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Employers by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Employers by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Employers by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EIG opened at $40.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.92 million. Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Employers’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

