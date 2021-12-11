Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 9,209 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,623 shares of company stock worth $45,107,201. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $178.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.89. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.