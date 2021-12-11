Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 246.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Forrester Research worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 8.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Forrester Research by 6.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Forrester Research by 1.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Forrester Research by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $491,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,906 shares of company stock worth $757,266 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

FORR stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

