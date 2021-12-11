Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Gray Television worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 6.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

