Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 5,238 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in FOX by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FOX by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in FOX by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 316,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 50,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in FOX by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA opened at $36.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. Fox Co. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.