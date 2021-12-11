Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,505 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 26.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,315 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 72.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,618 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 40.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,733 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.70.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

