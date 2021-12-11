Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,670 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Oceaneering International worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,561,000 after buying an additional 2,688,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 884,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 52.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,213,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 419,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after acquiring an additional 316,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 525.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 267,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $155,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 3.32.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

