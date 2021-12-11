Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61,462 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Progress Software worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Progress Software by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $48.46 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

