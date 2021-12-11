Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 134,217 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VOYA opened at $63.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.49. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $70.98.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

