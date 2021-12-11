Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,606 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,883 shares of company stock worth $3,227,693 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

TDOC stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

