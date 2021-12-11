Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 172.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 118,007 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 79.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 125,743 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,467,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 138,460 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.43. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.