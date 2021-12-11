Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.20. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

